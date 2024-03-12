BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$105.46.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on BRP from C$95.00 to C$114.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of BRP from C$150.00 to C$115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. UBS Group downgraded shares of BRP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$190.00 to C$89.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of BRP from C$145.00 to C$109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of BRP from C$168.00 to C$117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st.

BRP stock opened at C$84.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 438.99, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.40. BRP has a one year low of C$77.42 and a one year high of C$122.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$90.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$94.79. The company has a market cap of C$2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. BRP’s payout ratio is 6.24%.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am ATVs, SSVs, and 3WVs; seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo PWCs and pontoons, and Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft.

