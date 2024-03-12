Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Sets New 12-Month High at $93.08

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $93.08 and last traded at $92.80, with a volume of 278870 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $91.56.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BRKR. Wolfe Research began coverage on Bruker in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Bruker from $63.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bruker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Bruker in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Bruker from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bruker presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.29.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.75. The company has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.36, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $844.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $809.35 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 29.94% and a net margin of 14.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Bruker Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.85%.

In related news, Director Hermann Fritz Requardt sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total value of $1,350,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,147 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,618.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bruker by 90.4% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Bruker by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 360 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Bruker in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Bruker in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Bruker in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

