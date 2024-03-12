BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD) Short Interest Up 190.6% in February

BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,580,000 shares, an increase of 190.6% from the February 14th total of 1,920,000 shares. Currently, 9.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

BuzzFeed Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of BuzzFeed stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.39. 1,339,068 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,624,199. The company has a market cap of $56.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 3.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.25 and a 200-day moving average of $0.30. BuzzFeed has a 12 month low of $0.16 and a 12 month high of $1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BZFD. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BuzzFeed in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in BuzzFeed by 82,871.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 11,602 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in BuzzFeed in the first quarter worth about $79,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in BuzzFeed during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in BuzzFeed in the first quarter worth approximately $132,000. 19.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed, Inc, a digital media company, distributes content across owned and operated, as well as third-party platforms. It offers BuzzFeed, a go-to authority for entertainment, pop culture, and Internet with articles, lists, quizzes, videos, and original series; BuzzFeed News, a newsroom for young audience; Tasty, a platform for shareable food content; HuffPost, media platform for news, politics, opinion, entertainment, features, and lifestyle content; and Complex Networks that offers culture content of music, food, style, entertainment, and sports.

