BZAM Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BZAMF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

BZAM Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BZAMF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 94.9% from the February 14th total of 23,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,415,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

BZAM Stock Up 6.1 %

Shares of BZAMF traded up $0.00 on Tuesday, reaching $0.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,749. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.08 and a 200-day moving average of $0.10. BZAM has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

About BZAM

BZAM Ltd. operates as a cannabis producer with a focus on branded consumer goods. Its brands include the BZAM, TGOD, ness, Highly Dutch Organic, and TABLE TOP, as well as Dunn Cannabis, FRESH, and Wyld partner brands. The company operate facilities in British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, and Quebec, as well as retail stores in Winnipeg, Manitoba and Regina, Saskatchewan.

