BZAM Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BZAMF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

BZAM Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BZAMF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 94.9% from the February 14th total of 23,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,415,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
BZAM Stock Up 6.1 %
Shares of BZAMF traded up $0.00 on Tuesday, reaching $0.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,749. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.08 and a 200-day moving average of $0.10. BZAM has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
About BZAM
