Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $643.60.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CABO. BNP Paribas began coverage on Cable One in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $418.00 price objective for the company. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Cable One from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $615.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Cable One from $1,110.00 to $900.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Cable One from $550.00 to $460.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

Cable One Stock Performance

Cable One Dividend Announcement

NYSE CABO opened at $467.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $507.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $558.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.81. Cable One has a fifty-two week low of $405.75 and a fifty-two week high of $768.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $2.95 dividend. This represents a $11.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Cable One’s payout ratio is 26.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 204 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total value of $93,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cable One

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cable One during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Cable One during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 987.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cable One during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cable One during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

