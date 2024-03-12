Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Now Covered by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CADE. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Cadence Bank in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet downgraded Cadence Bank from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Cadence Bank from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Cadence Bank in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cadence Bank presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $28.12.

Get Cadence Bank alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Cadence Bank

Cadence Bank Price Performance

NYSE:CADE opened at $27.97 on Friday. Cadence Bank has a 52-week low of $16.95 and a 52-week high of $31.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.21.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $23.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.99 million. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 23.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cadence Bank will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Cadence Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.36%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cadence Bank

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Cadence Bank during the third quarter worth $25,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Cadence Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 165.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 952.0% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Cadence Bank by 102.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cadence Bank

(Get Free Report)

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.