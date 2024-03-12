Calamos Global Total Return Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:CGO)

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.2% per year over the last three years.

Get Calamos Global Total Return Fund alerts:

Calamos Global Total Return Fund Trading Up 0.7 %

Calamos Global Total Return Fund stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.17. 9,792 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,928. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.08. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $10.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Calamos Global Total Return Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,660 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,140 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 338.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,336 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 35,759 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 50,563 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 2,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,242 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 2,739 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Calamos Global Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Global Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Global Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.