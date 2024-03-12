Calamos Global Total Return Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:CGO)

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th.
Calamos Global Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.2% per year over the last three years.
Calamos Global Total Return Fund Trading Up 0.7 %
Calamos Global Total Return Fund stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.17. 9,792 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,928. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.08. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $10.27.
Calamos Global Total Return Fund Company Profile
Calamos Global Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
