Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.05 on April 5th

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 1.05 per share on Friday, April 5th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00.
Canadian Natural Resources Stock Up 0.6 %
TSE:CNQ opened at C$97.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$87.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$87.61. The company has a market cap of C$106.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.98. Canadian Natural Resources has a one year low of C$67.13 and a one year high of C$98.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.01, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.54.
In related news, Senior Officer Timothy Shawn Mckay sold 50,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$87.03, for a total value of C$4,351,385.00. In other news, Director Norman Murray Edwards sold 270,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$88.86, for a total value of C$23,993,361.00. Also, Senior Officer Timothy Shawn Mckay sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$87.03, for a total transaction of C$4,351,385.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 443,324 shares of company stock worth $39,341,292. Corporate insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.
Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).
