Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.05 on April 5th

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 1.05 per share on Friday, April 5th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00.

TSE:CNQ opened at C$97.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$87.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$87.61. The company has a market cap of C$106.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.98. Canadian Natural Resources has a one year low of C$67.13 and a one year high of C$98.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.01, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

In related news, Senior Officer Timothy Shawn Mckay sold 50,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$87.03, for a total value of C$4,351,385.00. In other news, Director Norman Murray Edwards sold 270,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$88.86, for a total value of C$23,993,361.00. Also, Senior Officer Timothy Shawn Mckay sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$87.03, for a total transaction of C$4,351,385.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 443,324 shares of company stock worth $39,341,292. Corporate insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$94.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$105.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$102.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$105.00 to C$97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$98.65.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

