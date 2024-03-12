Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.77

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.774 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, April 5th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72.

Canadian Natural Resources has raised its dividend payment by an average of 28.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Canadian Natural Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 44.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Canadian Natural Resources to earn $6.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.7%.

NYSE CNQ opened at $72.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.53. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $48.81 and a 1-year high of $73.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.70.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,099,191 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,823,859,000 after acquiring an additional 835,633 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth $960,796,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 14,225,902 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $789,964,000 after acquiring an additional 234,170 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 88.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,930,544 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $491,064,000 after acquiring an additional 3,716,523 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,066,835 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $399,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

