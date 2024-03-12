Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Shares Bought by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 291,357 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,786 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $18,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CNQ. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,796 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,432 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC IL raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL now owns 14,926 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,310 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 10,387 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.00.

NYSE:CNQ traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.88. 158,145 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,071,008. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.70. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of $48.81 and a fifty-two week high of $73.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $77.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.774 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 53.25%.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

