Cannabis Global, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBGL) Short Interest Update

Cannabis Global, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBGL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 45,000 shares, a decline of 70.4% from the February 14th total of 151,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 83,733,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Cannabis Global Price Performance

Shares of CBGL remained flat at $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday. 5,904,954 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,842,473. Cannabis Global has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.00.

Get Cannabis Global alerts:

Cannabis Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Cannabis Global, Inc focuses on the creating and commercialization of engineered technologies to deliver hemp extracts and cannabinoids to the human body. The company offers cannabis flower packaged, pre-rolls, and edible products to cannabis retailers and distributors; and Comply Bag, a solution for cannabis storage, transport, and tracking.

Receive News & Ratings for Cannabis Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannabis Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.