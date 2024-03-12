Cannell Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT)

Cannell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 293,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,795,000. Cannell Capital LLC owned about 2.01% of Root at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Root by 661.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,525,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after buying an additional 2,193,896 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Root during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,991,000. Twenty Acre Capital LP purchased a new position in Root during the 1st quarter valued at $2,358,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Root by 448.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,174,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 960,580 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Financial Group purchased a new position in Root during the 4th quarter valued at $3,516,000. 60.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ROOT stock opened at $39.17 on Tuesday. Root, Inc. has a one year low of $3.31 and a one year high of $48.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.39 and its 200 day moving average is $12.02. The company has a market capitalization of $571.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

ROOT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Root from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Root from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Root from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Root from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Root from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies.

