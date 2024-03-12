Cannell Capital LLC Cuts Holdings in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW)

Cannell Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Free Report) by 39.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 300,987 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 197,601 shares during the period. Tidewater accounts for about 4.9% of Cannell Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Cannell Capital LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Tidewater worth $21,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Tidewater by 1,294.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,064,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $75,682,000 after acquiring an additional 988,528 shares in the last quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tidewater in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,588,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Tidewater by 254.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 136,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,722,000 after acquiring an additional 98,173 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tidewater in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,530,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tidewater by 1,514.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 258,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,396,000 after acquiring an additional 242,811 shares in the last quarter. 84.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Samuel R. Rubio sold 19,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.36, for a total transaction of $1,597,991.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,036 shares in the company, valued at $7,976,208.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Tidewater news, CFO Samuel R. Rubio sold 19,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.36, for a total value of $1,597,991.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,036 shares in the company, valued at $7,976,208.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO David E. Darling sold 17,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.08, for a total value of $1,462,747.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 85,959 shares in the company, valued at $7,055,514.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,462 shares of company stock worth $3,716,739. Company insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TDW shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Tidewater from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Tidewater from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on Tidewater in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Johnson Rice started coverage on Tidewater in a report on Friday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.25.

Tidewater Stock Performance

TDW opened at $81.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 44.54 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Tidewater Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.76 and a 1 year high of $86.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.28.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $302.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.46 million. Tidewater had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tidewater Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

Tidewater announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 29th that allows the company to buyback $48.60 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 1.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Tidewater

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore crude oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

