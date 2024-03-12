Cannell Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG)

Cannell Capital LLC raised its position in shares of MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Free Report) by 106.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,273,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,173,506 shares during the period. MiMedx Group makes up approximately 3.8% of Cannell Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Cannell Capital LLC’s holdings in MiMedx Group were worth $16,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDXG. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of MiMedx Group by 36.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 254,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after buying an additional 67,900 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of MiMedx Group during the third quarter valued at about $570,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of MiMedx Group by 354.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 197,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 154,376 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in shares of MiMedx Group by 238.6% during the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 206,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after buying an additional 145,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MiMedx Group by 8.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,076,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,848,000 after buying an additional 85,792 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at MiMedx Group

In other MiMedx Group news, COO Ricci S. Whitlow sold 15,493 shares of MiMedx Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total transaction of $125,028.51. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 416,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,359,710.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other MiMedx Group news, COO Ricci S. Whitlow sold 15,493 shares of MiMedx Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total transaction of $125,028.51. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 416,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,359,710.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ricci S. Whitlow sold 15,271 shares of MiMedx Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $122,320.71. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 401,050 shares in the company, valued at $3,212,410.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MDXG. Mizuho raised their price objective on MiMedx Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on MiMedx Group in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.25.

NASDAQ MDXG opened at $8.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.34. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.08 and a 1 year high of $9.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.07 and its 200 day moving average is $7.67.

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue's inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

