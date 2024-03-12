Cannell Capital LLC Has $12.03 Million Stock Position in Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH)

Cannell Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,191,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,254 shares during the quarter. Tile Shop accounts for 2.8% of Cannell Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Cannell Capital LLC owned approximately 4.92% of Tile Shop worth $12,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tile Shop by 13.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,718,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,050,000 after acquiring an additional 200,276 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tile Shop by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,707,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,012,000 after acquiring an additional 10,758 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Tile Shop by 13.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 935,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,183,000 after acquiring an additional 108,269 shares during the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Tile Shop by 1,023.7% in the fourth quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 882,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,864,000 after acquiring an additional 803,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tile Shop by 1.1% in the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 835,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after acquiring an additional 8,996 shares during the last quarter. 35.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tile Shop Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:TTSH opened at $6.84 on Tuesday. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.07 and a 1 year high of $7.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.73 and a 200-day moving average of $6.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.45 million, a P/E ratio of 29.65 and a beta of 1.39.

In other news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.27 per share, for a total transaction of $39,985.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,105,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,120,227.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 543,454 shares of company stock worth $3,669,841. Insiders own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. It offers natural stone products, such as marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and man-made products, including ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal and luxury vinyl tiles primarily under the Rush River and Fired Earth brands.

