Cannell Capital LLC Invests $4.70 Million in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 85,044 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,700,000. Louisiana-Pacific accounts for 1.1% of Cannell Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 32,177 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 2.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,020 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 7.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,469 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 1.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,461 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 8.6% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,514 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Louisiana-Pacific

In other news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 3,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $221,971.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,495 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,165. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Michael W. Blosser sold 4,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $272,020.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,858 shares in the company, valued at $3,340,486. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 3,313 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $221,971.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,495 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LPX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Louisiana-Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.71.

Louisiana-Pacific Price Performance

NYSE:LPX opened at $76.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 31.20 and a beta of 1.83. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $49.47 and a 12 month high of $79.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.28.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The company had revenue of $658.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Louisiana-Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Louisiana-Pacific Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is a positive change from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.45%.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

Featured Stories

