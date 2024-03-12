Cannell Capital LLC Raises Stake in loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI)

Cannell Capital LLC boosted its position in loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,396,445 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 879,650 shares during the quarter. loanDepot makes up approximately 2.1% of Cannell Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Cannell Capital LLC owned about 1.68% of loanDepot worth $9,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LDI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in loanDepot by 61.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,420,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,047,000 after buying an additional 925,002 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in loanDepot by 39.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,100,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 310,820 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in loanDepot in the third quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC lifted its position in loanDepot by 6.6% in the third quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 2,800,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,816,000 after purchasing an additional 172,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in loanDepot by 27.9% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 674,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 147,198 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.01% of the company’s stock.

loanDepot Price Performance

Shares of loanDepot stock opened at $2.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The company has a market cap of $802.68 million, a PE ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 3.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.76 and a 200 day moving average of $2.21. loanDepot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.14 and a 52 week high of $3.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded loanDepot from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $1.75 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on loanDepot in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company.

Insider Activity at loanDepot

In related news, insider Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 39,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.63, for a total transaction of $103,316.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,954,678 shares in the company, valued at $10,400,803.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 180,777 shares of company stock worth $547,838 over the last quarter. 83.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About loanDepot

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

