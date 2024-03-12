Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 72.8% from the February 14th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Capcom Stock Up 1.9 %

CCOEY stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.66. 2,813 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,049. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.14. Capcom has a 12 month low of $15.46 and a 12 month high of $23.46.

Capcom (OTCMKTS:CCOEY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $211.59 million for the quarter. Capcom had a net margin of 31.41% and a return on equity of 27.54%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Capcom will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Capcom Company Profile

Capcom Co, Ltd. plans, develops, manufactures, sells, and distributes home video games, online games, mobile games, and arcade games in Japan and internationally. It operates through Digital Contents, Arcade Operations, Amusement Equipments, and Other Businesses segments. The Digital Contents segment develops and sells digital game content for consumer home video game platforms, as well as mobile content and PC online games.

