Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Short Interest Up 18,200.0% in February

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, a growth of 18,200.0% from the February 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 446,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CABGY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Carlsberg A/S from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Carlsberg A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Carlsberg A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Carlsberg A/S has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

OTCMKTS:CABGY traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $27.64. The company had a trading volume of 34,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,528. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.82. Carlsberg A/S has a 52 week low of $23.32 and a 52 week high of $33.70.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a $0.5255 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This is a boost from Carlsberg A/S’s previous dividend of $0.53.

Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Denmark, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers core, craft, and specialty beers; soft drinks; and alcohol-free brews under various brands. The company was founded in 1847 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

