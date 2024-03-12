Carlson Capital Management Buys New Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Carlson Capital Management bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 541 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TYL. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TYL shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $412.00 to $434.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $490.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $457.86.

Tyler Technologies Price Performance

Shares of TYL opened at $428.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a PE ratio of 110.24, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $429.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $408.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $305.06 and a twelve month high of $454.74.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $480.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.34 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 8.85%. As a group, research analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Jeffrey David Puckett sold 2,609 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.10, for a total value of $1,103,867.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,929,967.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Jeffrey David Puckett sold 2,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.10, for a total transaction of $1,103,867.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,929,967.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 1,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.19, for a total transaction of $778,780.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,485,447.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,608 shares of company stock valued at $18,952,694 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tyler Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

Read More

