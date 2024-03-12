Carmignac Gestion Acquires 528,991 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Carmignac Gestion lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,562,085 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 528,991 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices makes up approximately 4.8% of Carmignac Gestion’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Carmignac Gestion’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $263,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $1,252,070,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 105,415.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,526,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $552,275,000 after purchasing an additional 8,518,629 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $777,111,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,086,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,868,258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475,368 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at $340,539,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $17,511,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 241,266 shares in the company, valued at $42,248,089.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $17,511,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 241,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,248,089.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph A. Householder sold 6,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.08, for a total value of $1,367,501.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,151.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 183,743 shares of company stock worth $32,503,718 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded up $2.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $200.94. The stock had a trading volume of 39,670,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,917,867. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.51 and a 12 month high of $227.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $321.50 billion, a PE ratio of 381.16, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $171.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.58.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.82.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AMD

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.