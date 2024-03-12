Carmignac Gestion Acquires Shares of 442,453 BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Carmignac Gestion acquired a new stake in shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 442,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,037,000. BILL accounts for 0.9% of Carmignac Gestion’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Carmignac Gestion owned approximately 0.41% of BILL as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new position in shares of BILL in the third quarter valued at about $8,531,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in BILL during the 3rd quarter worth about $313,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in BILL by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 38,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,149,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BILL during the 3rd quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BILL by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 64,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,959,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have weighed in on BILL shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of BILL in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of BILL in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on BILL from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on BILL from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut BILL from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.85.

BILL traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $66.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 457,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,416,121. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.94 and a 52 week high of $139.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.66 and its 200-day moving average is $82.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of -62.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 193.54 and a beta of 1.66.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $318.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.62 million. BILL had a positive return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 9.67%. On average, equities analysts forecast that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.34, for a total transaction of $60,112.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,776.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

