Carmignac Gestion Cuts Holdings in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Carmignac Gestion lowered its stake in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,534,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 979,544 shares during the period. KE accounts for about 1.6% of Carmignac Gestion’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Carmignac Gestion owned approximately 0.45% of KE worth $85,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its position in KE by 136.0% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 210,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after buying an additional 121,032 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KE by 16.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KE by 267.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 75,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 54,725 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KE by 14.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 191,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 24,096 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KE by 20.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,606,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,289,479 shares during the period. 36.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KE Trading Up 10.5 %

Shares of BEKE stock traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.45. The stock had a trading volume of 15,524,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,307,528. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.97 and its 200-day moving average is $15.09. The firm has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of -0.74. KE Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.44 and a 1-year high of $19.95.

About KE

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

