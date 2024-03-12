Carmignac Gestion Has $10.76 Million Stake in Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Carmignac Gestion raised its position in Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Free Report) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 454,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,008 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion’s holdings in Merus were worth $10,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MRUS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Merus by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merus by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 121,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 39,479 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Merus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $403,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Merus by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 394,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,426,000 after purchasing an additional 78,174 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merus by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merus

In other news, COO Peter B. Silverman sold 22,386 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $559,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Merus from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Merus from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Merus from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Merus from $42.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Merus Stock Performance

NASDAQ MRUS traded down $1.97 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.75. 287,630 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 589,110. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.70 and a beta of 1.12. Merus has a 12-month low of $17.15 and a 12-month high of $52.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.31 and a 200-day moving average of $29.06.

Merus Company Profile

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

