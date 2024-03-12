Carmignac Gestion Has $3.91 Million Stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Carmignac Gestion grew its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 37.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,802 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,521 shares during the quarter. Carmignac Gestion’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $3,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Align Technology in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. increased its position in Align Technology by 593.8% in the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 111 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Align Technology by 94.9% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Joseph Lacob sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.01, for a total transaction of $3,130,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 146,994 shares in the company, valued at $46,010,591.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Joseph Lacob sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.01, for a total value of $3,130,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 146,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,010,591.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Emory Wright sold 2,524 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.45, for a total transaction of $725,523.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,802.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,524 shares of company stock worth $8,403,924. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN traded down $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $307.70. 126,576 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 848,344. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $286.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $272.58. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $176.34 and a 52 week high of $413.20. The company has a market cap of $23.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.65.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.13. Align Technology had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $956.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.57 million. On average, analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Align Technology from $197.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on Align Technology from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Align Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $336.27.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ALGN

Align Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.