Carmignac Gestion Sells 2,064 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Carmignac Gestion lessened its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,805 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,064 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $4,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $267,000. Carlson Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $256,000. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 46,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,389,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 38,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,781,000 after buying an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 500.0% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VEEV. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $188.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $187.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.95.

Insider Transactions at Veeva Systems

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total value of $907,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,965,663.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Veeva Systems news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 5,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total transaction of $907,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,965,663.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.04, for a total value of $3,390,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,287,301.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,819 shares of company stock valued at $8,327,483. Corporate insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE VEEV traded up $2.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $230.43. 192,837 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 981,659. The company has a market cap of $37.10 billion, a PE ratio of 70.70, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.74. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.21 and a 12 month high of $233.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $211.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.21.

About Veeva Systems

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.