Carmignac Gestion Sells 43,840 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Carmignac Gestion lessened its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 257,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 43,840 shares during the quarter. Carmignac Gestion’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $14,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,670,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,712,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,501 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth $2,774,845,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 66,613.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,263,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,530,055,000 after purchasing an additional 30,218,452 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,982,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,316,653,000 after acquiring an additional 455,271 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,626,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,538,947,000 after acquiring an additional 315,356 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on NEE. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Citigroup initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.85.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NYSE:NEE traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $56.96. 3,221,797 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,021,414. The company has a market cap of $116.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.07. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.15 and a 52-week high of $79.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 26.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 57.06%.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.