Carmignac Gestion Trims Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Carmignac Gestion cut its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,829 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 3,627 shares during the quarter. Carmignac Gestion’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $7,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 342.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 140.6% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 166 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 61.3% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 179 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,628 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.54, for a total transaction of $409,507.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,620 shares in the company, valued at $3,425,974.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,628 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.54, for a total transaction of $409,507.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,620 shares in the company, valued at $3,425,974.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.28, for a total value of $132,154.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,047,548.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,785 shares of company stock worth $8,552,136. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on ADSK. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Autodesk from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler Companies upped their price target on Autodesk from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Autodesk from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Autodesk from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.78.

Autodesk Stock Performance

ADSK traded up $2.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $260.77. The company had a trading volume of 560,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,296,520. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $251.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.20. The company has a market cap of $55.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.43. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $188.38 and a 1 year high of $279.53.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.14. Autodesk had a return on equity of 75.01% and a net margin of 16.48%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

