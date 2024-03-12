Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Shares Gap Up to $78.10

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $78.10, but opened at $80.47. Carvana shares last traded at $76.00, with a volume of 3,107,010 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Carvana from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Carvana from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Carvana from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Carvana from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Carvana from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.20.

Get Carvana alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CVNA

Carvana Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.65 and a beta of 3.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.56 and its 200 day moving average is $45.41.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.97) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -3.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carvana

In other Carvana news, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $1,180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 144,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,544,321. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Neha Parikh bought 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $76.68 per share, for a total transaction of $99,684.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,585,080.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 144,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,544,321. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,515 shares of company stock valued at $5,403,809 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carvana

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVNA. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Carvana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Carvana by 270.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Carvana during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Carvana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Carvana

(Get Free Report)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.