Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Upgraded to “Sector Perform” by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $90.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $45.00.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CVNA. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Carvana from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. William Blair raised shares of Carvana from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Wedbush raised their target price on Carvana from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Carvana from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Carvana from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.53.

Shares of Carvana stock opened at $78.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.41. The stock has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.65 and a beta of 3.32. Carvana has a 1-year low of $6.45 and a 1-year high of $90.48.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.97) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Carvana will post -3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 20,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $1,180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,819 shares in the company, valued at $8,544,321. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 4,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total value of $223,808.55. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 69,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,425,683.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 144,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,544,321. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,515 shares of company stock valued at $5,403,809 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Carvana by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,023,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,648,000 after acquiring an additional 655,603 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,703,000. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,470,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Carvana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Carvana by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 88,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,667,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. 56.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

