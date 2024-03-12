Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Receives $99.71 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the four ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $99.71.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CWST shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, President Edmond Coletta sold 8,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total value of $746,871.30. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 168,556 shares in the company, valued at $15,220,606.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CWST. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 89.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CWST opened at $93.82 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.97. Casella Waste Systems has a 52-week low of $72.97 and a 52-week high of $95.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 208.49, a PEG ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.89.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $359.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.08 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 2.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

