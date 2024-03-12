Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.28% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $298.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $287.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $276.17. Casey’s General Stores has a one year low of $202.13 and a one year high of $314.99. The stock has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.06.

In other news, Director Mike Spanos acquired 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $275.43 per share, for a total transaction of $199,686.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,295.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Thomas P. Brennan, Jr. sold 1,430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.11, for a total value of $394,837.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,036,311.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mike Spanos bought 725 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $275.43 per share, for a total transaction of $199,686.75. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,295.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 46.6% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CASY shares. StockNews.com cut Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Stephens upped their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $312.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $291.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Casey’s General Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $306.22.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

