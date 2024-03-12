Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) vs. Viveon Health Acquisition (NYSE:VHAQ) Critical Analysis

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report) and Viveon Health Acquisition (NYSE:VHAQ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.
Risk and Volatility
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Viveon Health Acquisition has a beta of -0.02, suggesting that its stock price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Profitability
This table compares Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and Viveon Health Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Catalyst Pharmaceuticals
|17.93%
|26.56%
|22.13%
|Viveon Health Acquisition
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Catalyst Pharmaceuticals
|$398.20 million
|4.77
|$71.41 million
|$0.61
|26.39
|Viveon Health Acquisition
|N/A
|N/A
|-$610,000.00
|N/A
|N/A
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Viveon Health Acquisition.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
77.3% of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.5% of Viveon Health Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.1% of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 75.3% of Viveon Health Acquisition shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and Viveon Health Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Catalyst Pharmaceuticals
|0
|0
|4
|0
|3.00
|Viveon Health Acquisition
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $26.50, suggesting a potential upside of 64.60%. Given Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Catalyst Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Viveon Health Acquisition.
Summary
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals beats Viveon Health Acquisition on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients. The company develops Firdapse for the treatment of MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis and spinal muscular atrophy type. It has license agreements with BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.; and collaboration and license agreement with Endo Ventures Limited for the development and commercialization of generic Sabril tablets. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Coral Gables, Florida.
About Viveon Health Acquisition
Viveon Health Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare industry in North America. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia. Viveon Health Acquisition Corp. operates as a subsidiary of Viveon Health LLC.
