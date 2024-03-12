Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) Short Interest Update

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 26,100 shares, a growth of 230.4% from the February 14th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

CNTG traded up $0.00 on Tuesday, reaching $0.68. The company had a trading volume of 303 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,827. Centogene has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $2.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.10.

Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development of products for human genetics in Europe, the Middle East, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides data-driven answers to patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies for rare and neurodegenerative diseases.

