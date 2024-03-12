Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) Short Interest Update

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 26,100 shares, a growth of 230.4% from the February 14th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Centogene Price Performance
CNTG traded up $0.00 on Tuesday, reaching $0.68. The company had a trading volume of 303 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,827. Centogene has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $2.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.10.
Centogene Company Profile
