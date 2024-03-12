Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $2.66 EPS

Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $2.66, Zacks reports. Central Puerto had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 9.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS.

Central Puerto Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE CEPU opened at $7.75 on Tuesday. Central Puerto has a one year low of $4.69 and a one year high of $9.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 1.42.

Central Puerto Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a dividend of $0.0662 per share. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 12th. Central Puerto’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.29%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Central Puerto

Central Puerto Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CEPU. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Central Puerto by 38.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 290,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 79,969 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Central Puerto by 186.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 230,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 149,920 shares during the last quarter. Trium Capital LLP increased its stake in Central Puerto by 50.0% during the first quarter. Trium Capital LLP now owns 129,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 43,253 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Central Puerto during the 3rd quarter worth $676,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Central Puerto during the 2nd quarter worth $331,000. 2.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Central Puerto SA engages in the electric power generation in Argentina. It operates through three segments: Electric Power Generation from Conventional Sources, Electric Power Generation from Renewable Sources, and Natural Gas Transport and Distribution. The company generates energy through thermal, hydroelectric, and wind farms.

