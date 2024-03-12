Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $2.66 EPS

Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $2.66, Zacks reports. Central Puerto had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 9.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS.
Central Puerto Trading Down 1.6 %
NYSE CEPU opened at $7.75 on Tuesday. Central Puerto has a one year low of $4.69 and a one year high of $9.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 1.42.
Central Puerto Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a dividend of $0.0662 per share. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 12th. Central Puerto’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.29%.
Central Puerto Company Profile
Central Puerto SA engages in the electric power generation in Argentina. It operates through three segments: Electric Power Generation from Conventional Sources, Electric Power Generation from Renewable Sources, and Natural Gas Transport and Distribution. The company generates energy through thermal, hydroelectric, and wind farms.
