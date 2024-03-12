CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Shares Sold by Phoenix Holdings Ltd.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. reduced its stake in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Free Report) by 61.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 112,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 178,410 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in CEVA were worth $2,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CEVA. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in CEVA by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 4,448 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of CEVA by 4.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of CEVA by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CEVA by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,779,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $153,641,000 after purchasing an additional 51,759 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in CEVA by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 635,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,846,000 after buying an additional 39,074 shares in the last quarter. 82.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CEVA alerts:

CEVA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CEVA traded down $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.45. The company had a trading volume of 66,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,310. The company has a market cap of $577.75 million, a P/E ratio of -48.80 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.55 and its 200 day moving average is $21.13. CEVA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.38 and a 52 week high of $30.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CEVA ( NASDAQ:CEVA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. CEVA had a negative return on equity of 5.30% and a negative net margin of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $24.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. CEVA’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CEVA, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

CEVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of CEVA in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on CEVA from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CEVA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CEVA

CEVA Company Profile

(Free Report)

CEVA, Inc provides silicon and software IP solutions to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. Its 5G mobile and infrastructure products include Ceva-XC vector digital signal processors (DSPs) for 5G handsets, 5G RAN, and general-purpose baseband processing; PentaG-RAN, an open ran platform for base station and radio; and PentaG2 – 5G NR modem platform for UE, as well as for non-handset 5G vertical markets, such as fixed wireless access, industry 4.0, robotics, and AR/VR devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CEVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEVA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.