ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Shares Down 3.9% on Insider Selling

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.9% during trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $1.83 and last traded at $1.85. 3,606,404 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 14,510,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.92.

Specifically, Director Michael Linse sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.94, for a total transaction of $194,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,209,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,347,141.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael D. Hughes sold 13,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total transaction of $33,867.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 855,947 shares in the company, valued at $2,071,391.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael Linse sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.94, for a total transaction of $194,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,209,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,347,141.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 138,375 shares of company stock valued at $286,868 over the last three months. 12.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CHPT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Mkm cut shares of ChargePoint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, November 17th. Bank of America cut ChargePoint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. UBS Group downgraded ChargePoint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $2.25 in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on ChargePoint from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded ChargePoint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $5.00 to $2.50 in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.17.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $771.27 million, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.63.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in ChargePoint during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in ChargePoint in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. RWA Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in ChargePoint during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in ChargePoint during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 45.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

