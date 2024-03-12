Charles M. Lyon Sells 7,858 Shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Stock

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Free Report) CEO Charles M. Lyon sold 7,858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.11, for a total transaction of $535,208.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,192,647.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNEX traded down $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.16. 5,928 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,123. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.34. StoneX Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.62 and a 12-month high of $74.01.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.46. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The firm had revenue of $784.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.80 million. On average, analysts forecast that StoneX Group Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in StoneX Group by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,875,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,494,000 after purchasing an additional 650,911 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 3,413 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 252,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,615,000 after buying an additional 77,401 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of StoneX Group by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 132,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,754,000 after buying an additional 47,966 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in StoneX Group by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 4,781 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

