Cheer Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHR) Short Interest Up 390.6% in February

Cheer Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHR – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a growth of 390.6% from the February 14th total of 3,200 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 15,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Cheer Stock Performance

Shares of CHR stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $2.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,204. Cheer has a 12-month low of $2.18 and a 12-month high of $12.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.69.

Cheer Company Profile

Cheer Holding, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides advertisement and content production services in the People's Republic of China. The company also engages in mobile and online advertising, and media and entertainment businesses. In addition, it operates CHEERS app, an e-commerce platform that allows users to access online store, live streaming, series TV shows, and online games, as well as online short videos, variety shows, and dramas.

