Cheer Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHR) Short Interest Up 390.6% in February

Cheer Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHR – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a growth of 390.6% from the February 14th total of 3,200 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 15,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Cheer Stock Performance
Shares of CHR stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $2.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,204. Cheer has a 12-month low of $2.18 and a 12-month high of $12.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.69.
Cheer Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cheer
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- ON Holdings Stock Price Tumbles: Is Now The Time to Buy?
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- GameStop Stock Is Giving Investors a Familiar Feeling, But Why?
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Oracle Drives Next Era of AI Advancement: Stock Skyrockets by 15%
Receive News & Ratings for Cheer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.