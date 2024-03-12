Chijet Motor Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJET) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Chijet Motor Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJET – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 68,500 shares, a growth of 210.0% from the February 14th total of 22,100 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 84,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Chijet Motor Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CJET traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.34. 5,638 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,701. Chijet Motor has a 52 week low of $0.32 and a 52 week high of $8.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chijet Motor

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chijet Motor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Chijet Motor in the second quarter worth $154,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chijet Motor during the second quarter worth $273,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chijet Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at $930,000. 3.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chijet Motor

Chijet Motor Company, Inc engages in the research and development, production, and sale of new energy vehicles. It offers battery electric vehicles, plug-in hybrid electric vehicles, and fuel cell electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

