China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Mar 12th, 2024

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEUGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 55,500 shares, an increase of 262.7% from the February 14th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 127,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On China Liberal Education

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLEU. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in China Liberal Education during the first quarter worth about $534,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China Liberal Education during the second quarter valued at about $324,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China Liberal Education during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. 1.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

China Liberal Education Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CLEU traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,777. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.12. China Liberal Education has a 12-month low of $0.91 and a 12-month high of $40.80.

About China Liberal Education

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited provides educational services and products under the China Liberal brand name in the People's Republic of China. The company offers Sino-foreign jointly managed academic programs, including undergraduate and postgraduate education; and diploma and non-degree higher education, and senior secondary education programs in the areas of languages, liberal arts, and businesses.

