China Youzan Limited (OTCMKTS:CHNVF) Short Interest Update

China Youzan Limited (OTCMKTS:CHNVF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 100,000 shares, an increase of 1,150.0% from the February 14th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 45.5 days.
China Youzan Price Performance
OTCMKTS CHNVF remained flat at C$0.01 during trading on Tuesday. China Youzan has a 52-week low of C$0.01 and a 52-week high of C$0.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.01.
China Youzan Company Profile
