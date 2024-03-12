Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$15.00.

CHP.UN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$15.00 target price on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th.

TSE:CHP.UN opened at C$13.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 0.64. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst has a 1-year low of C$11.79 and a 1-year high of C$14.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 279.73.

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

