CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.42

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 10th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4219 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

CHS Price Performance

Shares of CHSCM stock traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $25.48. The stock had a trading volume of 10,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,937. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.18 and its 200-day moving average is $24.96. CHS has a 52-week low of $23.51 and a 52-week high of $25.76.

Get CHS alerts:

CHS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, food, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; the supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels; the blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.

Receive News & Ratings for CHS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.