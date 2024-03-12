CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.42

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 10th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4219 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.
CHS Price Performance
Shares of CHSCM stock traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $25.48. The stock had a trading volume of 10,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,937. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.18 and its 200-day moving average is $24.96. CHS has a 52-week low of $23.51 and a 52-week high of $25.76.
CHS Company Profile
