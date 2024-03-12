Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Price Target Raised to C$11.25

Cineplex (TSE:CGX – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from C$11.00 to C$11.25 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TD Securities raised their target price on Cineplex from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Cineplex from C$13.75 to C$13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Cineplex from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Cineplex from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Cineplex from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$12.88.

Shares of CGX opened at C$7.64 on Friday. Cineplex has a 1 year low of C$7.38 and a 1 year high of C$10.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$486.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$8.07 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.37.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$315.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$359.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cineplex will post 0.4747847 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Kevin David Watts bought 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$7.92 per share, with a total value of C$25,344.00. 1.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibitions and food service activities; and provision of alternative programming service comprising international film programming, as well as content offered under the Event Cinema brand, including The Metropolitan Opera, sporting events, concerts, and dedicated event screens.

