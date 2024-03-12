Citizens Financial Services, Inc. (CZFS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.49 on March 29th

Citizens Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZFS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.49 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

Citizens Financial Services has a payout ratio of 27.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Citizens Financial Services to earn $7.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.6%.

Citizens Financial Services Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CZFS opened at $44.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.51 million, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.10. Citizens Financial Services has a 1 year low of $42.80 and a 1 year high of $92.00.

Institutional Trading of Citizens Financial Services

Citizens Financial Services ( NASDAQ:CZFS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.02). Citizens Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $25.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.80 million. Analysts predict that Citizens Financial Services will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CZFS. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Services by 429.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 268,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,981,000 after buying an additional 217,670 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Services by 1,302.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,385,000 after buying an additional 54,689 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Services by 105.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 86,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,432,000 after buying an additional 44,339 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Services during the second quarter worth approximately $2,733,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,924,000. 23.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Citizens Financial Services

(Get Free Report)

Citizens Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Citizens Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

