CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Bought by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,331 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in CME Group were worth $16,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the third quarter valued at $25,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 65.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the third quarter worth $37,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CME traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $216.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,797,064. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.01 and a twelve month high of $223.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $208.22 and a 200-day moving average of $209.80.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 57.83%. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 9.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 51.86%.

CME has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus upped their price target on CME Group from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.30.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

