CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Receives $25.80 Average Price Target from Analysts

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.80.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CNO shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of CNO Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

Shares of NYSE:CNO opened at $26.82 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.05 and a 200-day moving average of $25.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. CNO Financial Group has a 52-week low of $19.95 and a 52-week high of $28.39.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.33. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.05 million. On average, equities analysts predict that CNO Financial Group will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNO Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CNO Financial Group

In other news, EVP Matthew J. Zimpfer sold 3,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total transaction of $86,843.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 275,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,437,705.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Paul H. Mcdonough sold 15,476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.78, for a total transaction of $414,447.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 202,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,435,322.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matthew J. Zimpfer sold 3,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total transaction of $86,843.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 275,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,437,705.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,942 shares of company stock valued at $1,308,200. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,332,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,551,000 after buying an additional 1,413,511 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in CNO Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,205,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,806,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,739,000 after buying an additional 626,454 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new position in CNO Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,568,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 587,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,393,000 after buying an additional 290,585 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

