Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. (NASDAQ:CDROW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. (NASDAQ:CDROW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the February 14th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Codere Online Luxembourg Price Performance
Codere Online Luxembourg stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.67. 4,160 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,505. Codere Online Luxembourg has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.15.
Codere Online Luxembourg Company Profile
