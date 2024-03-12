Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. (NASDAQ:CDROW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. (NASDAQ:CDROW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the February 14th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Codere Online Luxembourg Price Performance

Codere Online Luxembourg stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.67. 4,160 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,505. Codere Online Luxembourg has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.15.

Codere Online Luxembourg Company Profile

Codere Online Luxembourg, SA operates as an online casino gaming and sports betting company. It also offers online casino wagering products and services, as well as online gambling and other online services. The company offers its products under the Codere and Greenplay brand names. It primarily operates in Spain, Italy, Mexico, Colombia, the United Kingdom, Germany, South Africa, Austria, Malta, Panama, and Argentina.

