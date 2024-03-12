Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 33,500 shares, a decline of 67.8% from the February 14th total of 104,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 453,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RQI. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 29.2% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 24,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 62,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC now owns 32,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Stock Down 0.4 %

RQI stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.97. 231,186 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 444,770. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.17. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund has a 52 week low of $9.17 and a 52 week high of $12.64.

About Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

